Petersburg seniors in apartments without A/C

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Things are heating up at a Petersburg apartment complex on West Old Street.

Tenants are upset after being forced to deal with extreme temperatures without air conditioning.

People who live at the Carriage House Apartments told 8News it was close to 100 degrees inside the building Saturday.

Some tenants came outside to sit in lawn chairs, and others opened windows to try to get some relief from the heat.

Tenants told 8News they’ve asked management to turn on the air conditioning but they refused.

8News called the Carriage House manager’s office but no one picked up the phone. The voicemail box was also full.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

