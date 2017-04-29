PET Dairy Plant silo catches fire, Richmond crews respond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire officials are reporting a fire at the city’s PET Dairy Plant on Robin Hood Road.

Fire officials said that the incident happened just after noon when a fire started in a silo.

Fire crews arrived and were able to mostly extinguish the fire, but as a precaution, they are waiting for the regional technical rescue team to respond for possible assistance.

As a result, they are not ruling the fire under control at this time.

However, officials cautioned that there is no active fire, no hazard and no emergency at the plant at this time.

The fire’s cause has not yet been determined.

The fire took place at 1505 Robin Hood Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.