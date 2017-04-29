Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in Chesterfield Co.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday night after being hit be a vehicle in Chesterfield, police said.

Chesterfield County Police said the incident happened in the 2500 block of Willis Road around 8:16 p.m.

Police said that the person was transported to a hospital for treatment, but they believed their injuries were not life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police said that no charges will be filed until the investigation concludes.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.