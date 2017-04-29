NASCAR “spotting” at RIR

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Behind every great NASCAR driver there is a supportive owner, an intelligent crew chiefs, in tune pit crew and lastly a pair of eyes in the sky. The latter can be what makes or breaks a final lap run at the checkered flag and a trip to victory lane.

Earl Barban is one of the best, spotting for seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson the last 10 years and five his Johnson’s Cup titles. A week after winning at Bristol, Barban and Johnson believe they can mimic those results for a third win this season for the defending Monster Energy Cup Series champ.