Meet your new furry friend at Woofstock 2017

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) –Find your new furry friend at the 2017 Woofstock Festival presented by the PetCo Foundation.

The annual fundraiser is hosted by Richmond Animal League at Westchester Commons.



It’s family-friendly dog festival with dog adoptions, music, vendors, games and more.

Haiku Landmark Morris Savannah Wenall

It’s Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 10:00am– 2:00pm.

The Strut Your Mutt fundraising dog walk is at 11:30 a. m.

The event is free and open to the public; there is a $5.00 suggested donation for admission.

All donations will go to benefit the mission of RAL.