Manhunt underway in Maryland after inmate escapes

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WRIC) — A manhunt is underway as authorities began searching for an escaped inmate who was convicted of trying to kill a police officer.

Somehow, David Watson got out of a Maryland Prison Van that was taking him to a hospital Friday morning.

Watson was serving time for the attempted murder of a Delaware officer.

There have been no recent updates on his possible whereabouts.

