Man inspires in walk from Virginia Beach to California

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A man who overcame major health problems is now on a mission to inspire others.

Sebastien Jacques is on a journey, taking the time to appreciate every single step.

He is walking across the United States from Virginia Beach to San Diego, California.

Sebastien is walking the 3,300-mile journey because he knows how quickly life can change.

An illness caused the 28-year-old former number one tennis player in Canada, and former Virginia Tech tennis star, to lose his ability to walk.

“I had head pressure, dizziness and then trouble walking. For four years I was living that way,” Jacques said.

Sebastien had a tumor at the center of his brain.

“I wasn’t able to walk more than 15 minutes a day,” he said.

A tumor that doctors said would be too risky to operate on left Sebastien desperate to do more.

“Doctor’s told me to learn to live that way,” he said. “I didn’t have a life anymore.”

But he didn’t accept that as an answer. Instead, he found a neurosurgeon in Santa Monica, California that was willing to remove the tumor.

“Three months after, I was already traveling around the world,” he said.

And two years later, Sebastien is walking back to his college, and then continuing all the way to California to shake the hand of the surgeon that he says gave him his life back.

“The message is, hey, I wasn’t able to walk more than 15 minutes a day and now here I am walking 8-10 hours to tell you it’s possible to overcome tough times in life,” he said.

Mile after mile, he’s inspiring people along the way, taking the journey and hoping to inspire others to make their walk through life a little more meaningful.

In total, the trip will take Sebastien about six months to complete. His family and friends will meet him in California when he reunites with the doctor that saved his life.

