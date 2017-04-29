International World Wish Day is Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — April 29 is World Wish Day, the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish over thirty years ago. It’s also the international day of gratitude to thank donors, volunteers, medical professionals, sponsors, wish kids and families.

As part of this, the 8News Team is helping by participating in the Walk For Wishes. The fundraiser is being held Saturday, May 6 at Stony Point Fashion Park.

The fundraiser celebrates the more than 4,600 wishes that have already been granted in Greater Virginia while raising funds for future wishes.

Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m. and the actual event runs from 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

8News’ own Morgan Dean and Katie Dupree will be emceeing the event.

