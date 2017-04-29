Four Hokies taken on final day of NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WRIC) — For five rounds Hokie hopefuls waited by the phone, but in the sixth round, they finally heard their names called.

The Baltimore Ravens selected the safety Chuck Clark 186th overall with the second pick in the sixth round. 15 picks later the Minnesota Vikings chose tight end Bucky Hodges with the 201st overall pick. He was followed by Virginia Tech fullback and Hanover High School graduate Sam Rogers, who went 206th to the Rams.

The Miami Dolphins selected Jacksonville native Isaiah Ford in the 7th round.

Quarterback Jerod Evans was not drafted.