Driver killed, passenger hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in western Hanover Co.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and another is being treated at the hospital after a two-vehicle accident in the western part of Hanover County Saturday night.

Representatives from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said that the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. when the two vehicles collided at the intersection of Taylor Road and Taylor Ridge Lane.

This is about a mile south of Coatesville Road in the western part of the county.

Authorities said that the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene and the passenger in that same vehicle was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured in the crash.

At this point, police have yet to notify a next of kin, and as a result, the driver’s identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

