Bartlett shelled in front of scouts in 12-3 Spider loss

UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, Va. – The University of Richmond baseball team fell to George Mason, 12-3, Saturday afternoon at Pitt Field.

Much like yesterday, George Mason got on the board first, taking a 2-0 lead after the first. The Patriots would extend their lead to 8-0 by plating four in the third and two in fourth.

The Spiders would break through in the fifth with a two-out single from RJ Watters. Behind a double from D.J. Lee, Richmond pushed across its first run of the day.

George Mason would add two more in the sixth to take a 10-1 advantage.

In the seventh, back-to-back singles from Kyle Adams and Ryan Shaw sparked a two-run inning for the Spiders. Once again, it was Lee stepped up to the plate to find the gap in the left side, allowing Adams to score. Vinny Capra‘s sacrifice fly capped off the inning to plate Shaw, as Richmond chipped away at the Patriots’ lead.

George Mason added two more behind a two-run homer in the ninth to secure their 12-3 win.