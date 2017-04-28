VCU breaks ground on new health building

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Allied Health Professions broke ground Friday on a new 154,000 square fot building.

The new facility will provide a unified space for the school’s nine academic units, the dean’s office and the Virginia Center on Aging. Its top-ranked programs have occupied 13 buildings in the past 45 years and are currently scattered among five buildings on two campuses.

“What is great about this building, it will bring all of these great health care professionals together,” said Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who was a part of the groundbreaking ceremony. “This is going to be such a great recruitment tool here for the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

The LEED Silver-designed building is going to be L-shaped, with a west-facing eight-story wing and a south-facing four-story wing. Each of the building’s eight floors will feature formal and informal spaces designed to promote inter-professional education and collaboration.

The building will also feature cutting edge learning laboratories designed for human simulation, diagnostic technology, rehabilitation, and counseling education. Flexible classrooms will be designed to promote student engagement and to foster distance learning opportunities.

