US Marshals offering $2K reward for info. on Florida fugitive who may be traveling north

WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC) — U.S. Marshals are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Florida registered sex offender who disappeared after being released from prison March 1 and has since failed to register his address with the St. Lucie County Jail.

Ernest Eugene Reigh was last seen in Fort Pierce, Florida, but is believed to be traveling north, possibly to North Carolina or Pennsylvania, where he has relatives.

Reigh was previously convicted of sexual assault of a girl under the age of 12 in Lucie County in 1995.

Reigh had previously worked as an assistant at the St. Lucie County Jail until the middle school student told investigators he had forced her to perform sexual acts for about two years.

He was convicted in 1996 and sentenced to state prison, where he has been since his release.

After his release, he was dropped off at the Greyhound bus stop in Fort Pierce. Shortly thereafter, he failed to report to the Federal Probation Office and to register his address with the St. Lucie County Jail, as he was required to.

Detectives have since been unable to locate him, and are now asking for the public’s help in finding him.

He is considered a wanted sexual predator with a history of carrying firearms.

Police said he is bald and has blue eyes, stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.

The U.S. Marshals’ reward is for information leading directly to Reigh’s arrest. Additional reward money from other sources may also be available. Anyone with information concerning Reigh’s location is urged to contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Crotty at (305) 710-7395 or Task Force Officer John Brady at (954) 707-2457.

