‘The Circle’ explores the pitfalls of social media

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Just one new movie is hitting theaters this weekend.

“The Circle” finds Emma Watson as a young mover and shaker at the worlds biggest social media company. Run by Tom Hanks, the company’s doing more than hooking people up with family and friends. It’s also invading users privacy. The thriller, from the director of “The Spectacular Now,” costars John Boyega and the late Bill Paxton. It’s rated PG-13.

On DVD and streaming, you can catch one of last year’s best films.” La La Land” is the story of two young artists, hoping to make it in Hollywood. Emma stone stars as a young actress struggling to find that big breakout role. Ryan Gosling is the piano bar performer who dreams of having his own club. They meet and fall for each other, but will their dreams get in the way? This musical is a fun, colorful throwback to Hollywood’s golden age, but it’s distinctly modern too. Many of the scenes are shot in one take with elaborately planned camera movements. This one is worth a look this weekend.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.