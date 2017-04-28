Man charged in connection to shooting near Carytown

Related Coverage Police: Man walks into VCU Medical Center after being shot twice

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has made an arrest in the South Sheppard Street shooting that occurred on Tuesday.

Richmond police charged Montez Ellis, 27, of the 3000 block of Grayland Avenue, with Attempted Murder and Use of a Firearm by a Felon.

Authorities said that at approximately 1:41 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of South Sheppard Street for a report of random gunfire.

“Shortly before 2:00 a.m., officers were notified of a shooting victim, a black juvenile male, who had just arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,” Richmond Police said. “They were able to determine he had been wounded in the 300 block of South Sheppard Street.”

According to police, the victim’s condition is now stable and non-life threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Harry Brown at (804) 646-1109 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. You will remain anonymous.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.