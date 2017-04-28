Positively Richmond: New clinic provides healthy smiles to seniors

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Wayne Davis does not get to the dentist very often, and it has taken a toll on his teeth.

“Some pain every now and then,” Davis describes the problems he experiences.

He is hoping to get some relief through his appointment at the new, free dental clinic at Pathways, a nonprofit working to strengthen Petersburg.

Exams at the clinic are for people 55 and older who do not have dental insurance.

“We have patients and they haven’t had any dental care or any visits to the dentist in 20 years, so it is absolutely a need in the community,” says Margarita Barbosa, the Community Outreach Coordinator at Pathways.

Barbosa explains the clinic is a partnership with Chesterfield’s Lucy Corr Healthcare Village. The dentist from that complex travels to Petersburg with other volunteers.

If there are issues, Pathways will make arrangements to get patients to the dental office at Lucy Corr for additional care.

The clinic is a blessing for Davis, who knows staying healthy gives him many more years to spend with his five grandchildren.

“Riding bikes, building new stuff for them, new toys, listen to music with them,” Davis lists some of their favorite activities to do together.

Taking care of his teeth is an investment in his overall health and future.

“I really need it,” Davis says about the dental care.

Pathways is planning to offer the clinic twice a month. The next one is scheduled for June 6 from 10 a.m. until noon at Pathways, 1200 West Washington Street in Petersburg. To make an appointment, call Ron Thompson, the Clinic Coordinator, at (804) 862-1104, extension 301.

Pathways is hosting its first Panera Night to raise money and awareness for the dental clinic and other programs it offers. It is happening May 9, 2017 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Panera located at 796 Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

Text CARE2GIVE to #71777 to make a donation to Pathways or follow this link.

