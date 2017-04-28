Pedestrian fatally struck in Southside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Richmond’s southside Friday night.

The accident occurred at roughly 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hopkins Road and Veterans Avenue, right next to McGuire Veterans Medical Center. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle.

No other details have been released at this time as police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.