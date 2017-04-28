Martinsville man found dead after running from police

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a man was found dead after a car fled a police checkpoint in southern Virginia.

The incident happened Thursday night in the Martinsville area.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says a car fled a checkpoint, but they lost sight of the car after a brief chase.

The car was later found abandoned near an industrial park.

As the area was searched, Lt. Col. Steve Eanes with the sheriff’s office says a gunshot was heard in a wooded area. He says deputies later found a man dead.

The cause of the man’s death is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

