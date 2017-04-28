Manufacturing company brings 30 new jobs to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Thursday that Karn Custom Woodwork (KCW), an architectural millwork manufacturing and installation company, will invest $2.55 million to expand its headquarters and manufacturing operation in Richmond.

Virginia successfully competed against Maryland and Washington, D.C., for the project, which will create 30 new jobs.

“The success of businesses of all sizes is critical to a strong economy, which is why corporate partners like Karn Custom Woodwork are so important to the Commonwealth,” McAuliffe said. “Founded and headquartered in our capital city, the company’s steady growth benefits both the manufacturing and wood products industries. Focusing on sectors that diversify and build the new Virginia economy is paramount, and we thank Karn Custom Woodwork for its investment and commitment to the City of Richmond and the Commonwealth.”

Karn Custom Woodwork was founded in the City of Richmond in 2003. The company is certified as a small, women-owned, and minority-owned (SWaM) business, and is also fully accredited in the Architectural Woodwork Institute (AWI) Quality Certification Program, both for fabrication and installation.

“The healthy construction market, plentiful vendor base, and the availability of skilled personnel make Richmond, Virginia the ideal location for an architectural millwork firm,” said Karn Custom Woodwork Owner Kenneth Kueny. “We are proud to serve this market, and look forward to many years of continued growth.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.