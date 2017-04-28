Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Richmond’s southside overnight.

The stabbing happened just before 1 a.m. on Bainbridge Street near the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond.

It is still unclear the extent of the man’s injuries or suspect information.

Police tell 8News they’re continuing their investigation into what happened.

If you know anything, you are asked to please call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.