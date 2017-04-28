Locals Gaulding and Hamlin competing at RIR

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two local drivers will compete in Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 Monster Energy Cup Series Race at Richmond International Raceway.

Chesterfield’s Denny Hamlin is one of the stars of NASCAR and is a three-time winner at RIR in his career, most recently going to victory lane last September for the Federated Auto Parts 400 to end the season.

Colonial Heights’ Gray Gaulding is a rookie in the Cup Series circuit and will make his first career Cup start at his hometrack this Sunday in front of family, friends and mentors.