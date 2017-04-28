Hanover County teacher arrested on child porn charges

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An employee of Hanover County Public School was arrested Friday and charged with six counts of possession of child pornography.

Gabriel Davin Fowler, 28, of Ashland, is currently being processed at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

A spokesperson for Hanover County Public Schools told 8News Fowler has been employed at Hanover High School as a special educations teacher since 2016. He previously substituted at various schools from November 2014 to August 2016 and also served as the JV girls volleyball coach at Hanover High and assistant JV girls basketball coach at Patrick Henry High.

The spokesperson said Fowler has been placed on administrative leave.

Anyone with any additional information about this crime is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

