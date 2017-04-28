Great 8 Happenings: French food, BBQ, wine, NASCAR and fashion

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whitney Harris tells you what’s going on this weekend in Central Virginia.

SATURDAY

The 9th annual RVA French Food Festival is happening Saturday. Several local chefs will be making delicious French cuisine — and there will also be live entertainment, vendors, and children’s games. Proceeds go to the “little sisters of the poor” a non-profit serving the elderly poor population here in Virginia. It’s from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Michaels Road in Richmond.

The Smokin’ Barbecue Festival is Saturday as well, in historic Old Towne Petersburg. They’ll have ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, pork tenderloin, sweets, plus entertainment and artisans. New this year there’s even a BBQ competition! It’s from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the historic farmer’s market on East Old Street in Petersburg.

And you can relax at a local winery for a good cause with the 3rd Annual Kickin’ Back for Down Syndrome. They’ll have casino games, live music, wine and local craft beer and food. Plus silent and live auctions. It’s all from 6 to 10 p.m. at James River Cellars Winery on Washington Highway in Glen Allen.

SUNDAY

Sunday is the last day of RVA Fashion Week. It will all conclude with the annual trunk show at Hardywood Craft Brewery. Check out clothing, jewelry, art, beauty products and accessories from RVA vendors, plus enjoy live music and food trucks. It’s from noon to 5 p.m. Hardywood is on Ownby lane in Richmond.

After more than 6 months, NASCAR is finally returning to the river city. The Toyota Owners 400 is Sunday afternoon at RIR. The green flag waves at 2 p.m. The Richmond International Raceway is on East Laburnum Avenue in Richmond.

On Sunday, you can also join the James River Hikers for a Sunday hike along the James River. It may include Pipeline, Brown’s Island, and Belle Isle — and you can expect to see some wildlife, so be prepared to take pictures! Head over to Legends Brewery in Richmond at 5 p.m. to join.

For more on all the events where you live today, including music at a local winery and a meditation event, check the community calendar on wric.com.

Have a great day!

