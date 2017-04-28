Dale Earnhardt Jr. begins farewell tour at RIR

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. comes to Richmond fresh off his announcement Tuesday that he will retire from racing following the conclusion of the 2017 NASCAR season. Earnhardt Jr. missed a majority of last season with a concussion.

Earnhardt Jr. has won three times at Richmond International Raceway, his most recent trip to victory lane wasn’t so recent: winning back in 2006.

Earnhardt Jr. says he feels some pressure has been lifted and hopes he and his crew can get to victory lane one final time before the season is out.