Chesterfield Co. Police investigating fatal Rt. 360 crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the 22300 block of Hull Street Road at around 9:40 a.m. Friday morning.

Police said that a 2001 Ford truck was traveling eastbound on Hull Street Road when it ran off the left side of the road, striking a tree. The vehicle caught fire and the driver, who was identified as Bernard W. Lloyd, died at the scene.

Lloyd, 67 lived in Drakes Branch, Virginia.

An adult female passenger in the vehicle was transported to Chippenham Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

