April race weekend kicks off at RIR

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of NASCAR fans will soon fill the stands at Richmond International Raceway for race weekend.

This year, there’s a new format for NASCAR racing, which will bring even more excitement to the race track. Each race has been broken into three stages, and each stage has a winner with the driver out front. After the final stage, the race winner is declared.

All the action starts Friday morning with the practice and qualifying races. The ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race will take place Saturday and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race is on Sunday.

Just finished checking out Toyota Pit Pass. Coming up you'll hear from the youngest cup series driver and Colonial Heights native. #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/8ASlpeObHy — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) April 28, 2017

There’s also many attractions for NASCAR fans to get their hands on.

One of the coolest attractions in Toyotaland is the Toyota Thrill Ride. Toyota Owners and race fans can take an exciting ride on a closed course in Toyota production vehicles with a professional driver. Toyotaland also offers a place to kick back and relax in the in the Toyota Owners hub and fun games in the PitPass display.

Fans can also spend some time in the Toyota Green Space, a beautified area that includes nearly 38,000 square feet of grass. Fans are able to enjoy a relaxing environment and picnic area while learning about green automotive technology and sustainability. You can also play a game of badminton, spike ball, or cornhole.

We're live this morning from @RIRInsider previewing NASCAR weekend. Coming up on #GMRVA I'll be behind the wheel of the Toyota Thrill Ride. pic.twitter.com/v2nmF0gOJ3 — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) April 28, 2017

Ticket information:

Tickets are still available for all days.

Toyotacare 250 NASCAR Xfinity series race on Saturday.

General admission tickets are $35.

Kids 12 & younger are free with a ticketed adult

Toyota Owners 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race is on Sunday.

Tickets start at $40.

Kids 12 and younger are $25 off in every grandstand seating area.

For more information, you can visit here.