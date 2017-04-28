7 Richmond area businesses make the Va. Chamber of Commerce’s list of top growing companies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Seven Richmond area businesses made the Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s list of Virginia’s 50 fastest growing companies.

The list is the only annual statewide award recognizing the state’s fastest growing businesses.

The list is made up of nominations from local chambers of commerce, economic development organizations and through sponsors’ networks. Companies were also allowed to nominate themselves.

To be eligible, the company had to be privately owned with headquarters in Virginia and show revenues between $200,000 and $200 million and demonstrate positive revenue growth and positive net income in its most recent fiscal year over the previous year. Companies were judged on four-year revenue history.

The service firm Dixon Hughes Goodman verifies all award entries.

The program was also sponsored by the Virginia Chamber, Cox Communications Inc., Hunton and Williams, Virginia Business Magazine, Dixon Hughes Goodman, SunTrust Bank, J.P. Morgan Chase, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, and the Westfields Marriott.

The companies from the Richmond area who made the list were:

6. The Hilb Group – Richmond

19. Impact Makers – Richmond

24. Morooka America – Ashland

29. Brandito – Henrico

35. Epitome Networks – Richmond

43. The Frontier Project – Richmond

46. Chmura Economics & Analytics – Richmond

