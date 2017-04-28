2 hospitalized following wreck on Genito Road in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were hospitalized following a two-car crash in Chesterfield County Friday evening.

At around 8:30 p.m., a vehicle that was attempting to pull out of the Victorian Square Shopping Center on Genito Road was struck by another vehicle that had just turned onto Genito off of Hull Street Road. Police say both drivers were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle has been charged with reckless driving.

The wreck remains under investigation.

