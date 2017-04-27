Woman fatally struck while crossing I-95 overnight in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State Police are currently investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer truck while crossing I-95 in Chesterfield County.

Police say they received the call about the accident at about 12:05 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they found a female victim who they are still working to identify.

As a result, parts of I-95 northbound in the area between VA-288 and Willis Road may see some delays.

Police said they will be re-opening the roadway as soon as they get the involved tractor-trailer towed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.