Va. First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe considering Congressional run

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s first lady, Dorothy McAuliffe, is considering a run for U.S. Congress.

Her husband’s term as governor ends in January of next year.

Dorothy would run for the democratic nomination in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, challenging Republican Representative Barbara Comstock.

The 10th District covers the northernmost part of the state, west of Washington DC through Winchester.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.