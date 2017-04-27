‘Things change’: Dr. Dana Bedden speaks exclusively to 8News about his impending departure

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Dana Bedden hasn’t spoken publicly about his impending departure — until now.

The mayor’s office, school board and Dr. Bedden himself have all remained tight-lipped about the superintendent’s abrupt departure that was announced on Sunday.

“There are some things that I’d hoped we could have finished, but things change” — Dr. Dana Bedden

On Thursday, Dr. Bedden spoke exclusively with 8News Anchor Christina Feerick about why he’ll be moving on in June. He also addressed new allegations that he plagiarized his dissertation at Virginia Tech.

