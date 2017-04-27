Richmond neighborhood dealing with rash of break-ins

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Richmond’s Fulton neighborhood are dealing with a rash of break-ins. To make matters worse, the brazen suspect is hitting homes in broad daylight.

Richmond Police tell 8News there have been 24 cases this year alone and eight in the month of April.

One resident who did not want to be identified was getting security cameras installed on her property Thursday because a thief broke into her house around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. The thief broke in despite her house having a working alarm system.

Sue Hines said the same thing happened to her last year; a thief broke into her house and she also had a working alarm and dogs inside her house.

“Last year they told us they caught whoever it was, now all of a sudden we’re back,” Hines said.

Hines said authorities are telling residents to lock things up, but she said that would make her a prisoner in her own home.

Meanwhile, Clifton Suitt said he knows the importance of keeping an eye out for suspicious activities. He said someone stole his family car, adorned with Dallas Cowboy stickers, right in front of his yard a few months ago.

“I left it running, I ran in the house for just a quick second getting ready to take my wife to work, when I came back out she said where’s your car, did you park it in the backyard? I said you’re kidding! And it was gone.” Suitt said.

Fortunately, a friend recognized the stickers on the car and called the police and Suitt was eventually reunited with his car.

