Positively Richmond: Volunteers help at McGuire VA Medical Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of volunteers helped out at McGuire VA Medical Center, making them today’s Positively Richmond.

125 volunteers from Altria helped beautify the Phyllis E. Galanti Arboretum. The pulled weeds, built flower beds, planted flowers, painted a gazebo, helped set up outdoor exercise equipment and more.

