Police: Armed robbery suspect told 7-Eleven clerk he was ‘desperate and in trouble’

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Hopewell are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect who robbed the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 2000 block of W. Broadway early Thursday morning.

The crime occurred shortly after midnight. Police say the suspect entered the store, told the clerk he had a weapon and demanded money. Police said the suspect did not display a weapon, but told the clerk he was “desperate and in trouble” and would use the gun if he had to.”

The suspect then received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot. No one was injured during the incident.

Captain Greg Taylor with the Hopewell Police Department said that based on the comments during the robbery, the suspect may have a substance abuse problem.

The suspect is described as a 25-35-year-old white male who appeared between 5-foot-9 and 6-feet tall and 165-190 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, black jacket with plaid design and gray hood, dark-colored jeans or pants and dark-colored shoes.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who witnessed the robbery or may have been traveling in and around the area at the time of this incident contact lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284.

Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 541-2202. You can also text-a-tip anonymously. Simply add “274637 (CRIMES)” to your Contacts list on your cellular phone and then text “igotcha” along with your message/tip. You will then be provided an ID number that you will use when checking the status of your tip OR picking up your reward.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.