Petersburg braces for acting city manager’s exit

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg is bracing for the exit of another city manager. The transition into new leadership is raising questions about who will pick up the baton and whether the city is adequately planning for the change.

Acting City Manager Tom Tyrrell came Petersburg last year with the Robert Bobb Group, which is contracted to exit in September, but Tyrrell’s contract ends in June.

This leaves city council just 30 days to find a new city manager to allow Tyrrell at least 30 days to help with the transition.

“Whether I’m here or not I would like to be here for it but I will make myself available just as the Bobb Group will make themselves available to do everything that we can to ensure a seamless transition, ” Tyrrell told 8News.

Mayor Samuel Parham says the search firm has identified eight good candidates that they are narrowing down to five.

“Hopefully within the next 30 days we should be close to knowing who the finalists are,” Parham said.

Parham said council is also considering a new structure that would include two assistant city managers.

“We really want out city manager to focus on managing the city and to have the supportive staff to do the supportive things like economic development, tourism, and cultural affairs,” Parham explained.

People who live in Petersburg say city council should take their time to hire the right person.

“The individual should there for the people and in tune with the city,” said Jose Santos.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.