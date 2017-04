RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond teachers can restock their classroom supplies for free at an event being held Thursday afternoon.

The RPS Teacher Store is opening at 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Supplies are free, but available on a first come, first serve basis.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

