NASCAR driver to honor Chesterfield teen killed in car crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend, a NASCAR driver will honor Tyler Patnaude, a Cosby High School senior who was killed in a car crash in 2014.

Patnaude was an advocate for organ donation after his grandfather got a life-saving kidney transplant.

Saturday, NASCAR driver Joey Gase will have a tribute to Patnaude on his car. Gase lost his mother to a brain aneurysm, and organ donations from her saved several lives.

“To be able to honor him this weekend and let all the students see his picture on the car, and have select students actually have their handprints on the car, and write a small message on it, it’s really cool,” Gase said. “We’ll be turning a lot of heads at the speedway.”

On Thursday, Patnaude’s parents also presented two new scholarships in his honor: One was given for service and the other for character. There were about 30 applicants for the scholarships.

