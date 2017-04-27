Morgan Dean interviews members of the cast of ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” is being performed in Richmond through this Sunday.

Two of the stars joined Morgan Dean in the studio Thursday morning to talk about the production: Kris Roberts and Salisha Thomas.

