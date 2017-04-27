Meadowbrook’s Morgan Moses agrees to multi-year deal with Redskins

ASHBURN, Va. (WRIC) — The former Meadowbrook Monarch and Virginia Cavalier Morgan Moses has agreed to a multi-year deal with the Washington Redskins, the team has announced Thursday evening. It is a deal that will reportedly make him the second highest paid right tackle in the National Football League.

Moses, a 6’6″ 335 lbs. offensive lineman who was drafted by the Redskins in 2014, was entering the final year of his rookie contract in Washington. He started each game the last two seasons and is ranked by Pro Football Focus as the 17th best offensive tackle from last season.

Moses joins his counterpart, Pro-Bowler Trent Williams at left tackle, as the two Washington Redskins’ corner pieces of the front line that are locked into contracts that will run through 2020.