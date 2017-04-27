Local woman seeks to educate the public about sickle cell disease

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is taking the lead with sickle cell awareness in Central Virginia.

We first introduced you to Dionne Bobo a few months ago. We are now checking back in with her to see how her mission to educate 1 million people about sickle cell anemia is going.

Months after launching that campaign, Bobo, says she is well on her way toward her goal, having already reached tens of thousands of people.

She knows the importance of discussing sickle cell first hand after her two youngest children were diagnosed.

“That’s really the point of my nonprofit organization, Living with Sickle Cell RVA, to help kids and families affected by sickle cell disease that live here in Richmond just live better lives by educating the patients, educating the parent and caregivers and people that know nothing about sickle cell,” Bobo said.

Bobo also has a website with more resources. You can also go to the site to book her as a speaker for your group or organization.

There will also be a sickle cell unity ride this May 6.

Registration for the event starts at 9 a.m. at the Petersburg Health Department on Halifax Street.

