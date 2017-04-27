Local couple to have pilot episode of ‘Richmond Rehabbers’ air on HGTV

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A talented Richmond couple is in America’s spotlight with a chance to snag a full-time home improvement TV series.

Josh and Breese Romano own a home renovation company named Cobblestone. They recently filmed a pilot for a TV show called ‘Richmond Rehabbers,’ and next week it airs on HGTV.

“I’m really excited to show the rest of the country how awesome Richmond is,” said Breese Romano, one of the stars of the show.

And what better way to do that than showing off the beautiful homes of RVA?

“There is a lot of charm here in Richmond,” said Breese.

Their show will be far different than most remodeling shows; they will help their client find an old home with loads of potential and the owner will purchase it before any construction begins.

“You see us going through the dramatics of renovating a 100-year-old home down to studs and the in lies most of the drama, we go through all that and then in the end the buyer is happy with the home,” Josh Romano explained.

The Romano’s have quite the portfolio of beautiful homes here in Richmond.

“To be able to go into these wonderful neighborhoods with these really really well-built houses that a lot of them need a ton of love, it’s just great,” Breese added.

The entire show will be filmed here in the River City.

“Both of us are from Richmond and we live here, we have our family here, and we work here and I dont think we could be prouder of this city,” Breese said.

Their pilot airs May 7th at 12 p.m. and depending on how successful the episode is, HGTV could order a whole season, maybe even more.

“We’re just so insanely grateful for this opportunity, we just are beside ourselves, just to get to do it once is cool, I mean that in itself is awesome,” J. Breese said.

The Romano’s say what determines if they get a whole season or not is how well this pilot episode is recieved and how many people watch.

