Henrico to offer free class on treating overdoses

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Division of Fire and Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services will present a free class Tuesday, June 13, on how to administer naloxone to potentially save the life of someone who has overdosed on opioids.

The Revive! Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education for Virginia class will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the MH/DS main offices at 10299 Woodman Road.

The class, developed by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, is open to all Henrico residents, although participation will be limited to the first 50 registrants. To sign up, call (804) 727-8574.

Naloxone is available in Virginia from pharmacists without a prescription, and it can temporarily reverse the toxic effects of an opioid or heroin overdose, allowing time to dispatch emergency responders. Naloxone is available in a generic form and under the brand name Narcan. The Revive! class will provide hands-on instruction on how to administer the drug in its nasal spray form.

