EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Dana Bedden addresses abrupt departure, plagiarism allegations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Dana Bedden hasn’t spoken publicly about his impending departure — until now.

The mayor’s office, school board and Dr. Bedden himself have all remained tight-lipped about the superintendent’s abrupt departure that was announced on Sunday.

On Thursday, 8News Anchor Christina Feerick sat down for an exclusive 1-on-1 with the outgoing superintendent, who talked about why he’s leaving and his message to city leaders.

“The board wanted to go in a different direction, try a different approach, and that’s their right to do that,” Dr. Bedden said. “At the end of the day, over a three-year period, you have relationships. There are some things I’d hoped that we could finish, would love to see the new program launch, but things change.”

While Dr. Bedden wouldn’t specify what’s prompting his departure in June, he told 8News the budget process with the new school board could have been handled differently.

“We could have changed out presentation format, so I own that,” Dr. Bedden said. “We stuck to our normal presentation format, but with a new board, going through that process, we probably should have changed that.

On the heels of his departure, Dr. Bedden is now also defending his credentials. Dr. Bedden addressed new allegations that he plagiarized his dissertation at Virginia Tech, and says he followed the process outlined by his professors.

“When I submitted my dissertation for their review, they approved it to go forward,” Dr. Bedden said. “And that’s the guideline.”

Dr. Bedden shared his dissertation with 8News and said its about formatting, not cheating. But now that he’s been pushed out, he questions the timing of the plagiarism allegations.

“Eleven years later, why is this coming up now?” Dr. Bedden said.

When asked why he thought the allegations are just now surfacing, Dr. Bedden said, “I’m not sure. I think the timing is awkward and insensitive to my family.”

Dr. Bedden notes that his dissertation was approved by four Virginia Tech professors. 8News spoke with one of the co-chairs, Dr. Richard Salmon, who said by phone he think someone is angry with Dr. Bedden.

“In all the cases he cited the exact source,” Dr. Salmon said. “People that plagiarize their intent is to deceive. They want people to believe that it is their word. It was not Bedden’s intention to deceive, he cited directly all of the material that he drew from.”

8News also received a statement from Mark Owczarski, Virginia Tech’s Vice President for University Relations:

Virginia Tech takes all allegations of plagiarism / academic dishonesty seriously. If an allegation of plagiarism involving a graduate from our Graduate School is brought to the attention of the university, the dean of the Graduate School would takes steps to collect as much information as possible, and would have the option to convene a special honor code committee to thoroughly investigate the allegation. Any outcomes from such a committee would be held confidential in accordance with the law.

Ultimately, Dr. Bedden said the City of Richmond needs to work on trust.

“We can agree to disagree without being disagreeable,” he said. “That is an area of opportunity for growth. Given what I’m going through now, years later, I’m not sure why someone would take the opportunity to attack this, you know? It’s disappointing.”

It is important to not that the decision to remove Dr. Bedden came before these allegations of plagiarism.

You can watch our entire raw interview with Dr. Bedden below.

