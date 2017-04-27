Cumberland High students mourn classmates killed in crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students returned to Cumberland High School Thursday one day after a tragic accident claimed the lives of two of their classmates.

16-year-old Michaela and 14-year-old Tyauna Woodson were on the way to school Wednesday morning when their vehicle ran off the road and into the Willis River.

Friends of the Woodson sisters say the halls of Cumberland High School on Thursday were silent except for the sound of tears.

“I walked into school and it was just tears, everybody was crying,” Savannah Hutchins said. “Nobody talked unless they were hugging each other and comforting each other.”

The school will have grief counselors on site all week as students try and cope with the sudden loss of their friends.

“It wasn’t something we had to do, just something there to keep our minds off of stuff,” Hutchins said.

They said the hardest part was seeing the memorials. Their lockers were decorated and photos were put up in the hallways, all a reminder of their reality.

“I feel like when I saw them it was really starting to settle in that they were gone,” Hutchins said. “Everywhere I went there was nothing but stuff for them.”

Friends and family have turned the crash site into a memorial for the two sisters. They left flowers and candles and wrote their goodbye messages on the bridge.

“It’s definitely heartbreaking but I mean it makes me happy to see all the people that remembered them, they would want this,” said friend Jordan Finch.

Now more than ever they are leaning on each other for support.

There will be a candlelight vigil on Sunday April 30th at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland High School football field. Family and friends ask that you bring your own candle.

