Chesterfield Board of Supervisors unanimously adopt budget

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors just unanimously adopted the Fiscal Year 2018 spending plan.

To meet the $742 million budget, the board voted to maintain tax rates for calendar 2017 at $0.96 for real estate tax and $3.60 for personal property tax on every $100 of assessed value.

Opponents to dropping the tax rates worried doing so might endanger funding for schools and teacher retirement.

