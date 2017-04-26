Vote: Most popular names released for April the giraffe’s calf

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WRIC) — The votes are in from round one. Animal Adventure Park has released the 10 most popular names to choose from in round 2 of voting.

“Alyssa’s Choice”
Apollo
Geoffrey
Gio
Harpur
Noah
Ollie
Patch
Patches
Unity

The park will select the winner at 6 p.m. Eastern, April 30.  The announcement to be made on May 1.

