Vote: Most popular names released for April the giraffe’s calf

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WRIC) — The votes are in from round one. Animal Adventure Park has released the 10 most popular names to choose from in round 2 of voting.

“Alyssa’s Choice”

Apollo

Geoffrey

Gio

Harpur

Noah

Ollie

Patch

Patches

Unity

You can cast your vote by clicking here.

The park will select the winner at 6 p.m. Eastern, April 30. The announcement to be made on May 1.