VCU hoops’ Hamdy and Fraser transferring

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two of last year’s VCU Rams will be leaving the men’s basketball program this offseason. Redshirt senior Ahmed Hamdy and rising sophomore Marquell Fraser have announced their decisions to transfer through Twitter and various reports:

VCU grad transfer Ahmed Hamdy tells me he committed to TCU. Immediately eligible. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 26, 2017

Hamdy, a 6’9″, 240 lb. forward from Egypt, saw an increased role in the 2016-2017 season. In 13.2 minutes per game, he averaged 5.9 points on 44.7% shooting and 3.8 rebounds. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is immediately eligible to play as a graduate student.

Fraser, a 6’5″ 205 lb. guard from Ontario, Canada, played in 16 games last season logging only 57 minutes and making 4-of-7 shots and going 6-of-7 at the free throw line in the opportunities he had on the floor.