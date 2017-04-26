VCU hoops’ Hamdy and Fraser transferring

By Published: Updated:
VCU's Ahmed Hamdy (23) has been granted release from the men's basketball program and will explore other options, but still a possibility he stays at VCU.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two of last year’s VCU Rams will be leaving the men’s basketball program this offseason. Redshirt senior Ahmed Hamdy and rising sophomore Marquell Fraser have announced their decisions to transfer through Twitter and various reports:

VCU’s Ahmed Hamdy (23) dunks on Richmond’s Kwesi Abakah at the Siegel Center in an Atlantic 10 regular season game on February 1st, 2017.

Hamdy, a 6’9″, 240 lb. forward from Egypt, saw an increased role in the 2016-2017 season. In 13.2 minutes per game, he averaged 5.9 points on 44.7% shooting and 3.8 rebounds. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is immediately eligible to play as a graduate student.

VCU’s Marquell Frazer didn’t see much action in the ’16-’17 season as a true freshman, only seeing 57 minutes on the floor. (Photo courtesy of VCU Athletics)

Fraser, a 6’5″ 205 lb. guard from Ontario, Canada, played in 16 games last season logging only 57 minutes and making 4-of-7 shots and going 6-of-7 at the free throw line in the opportunities he had on the floor.

