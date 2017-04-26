RVA French Food Festival is this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Come out for croissants, crepes, ratatouille, quiche, and other French favorites this weekend at the RVA French Food Festival. It’s organized by Little Sisters of the Poor, who help the elderly poor in the Richmond community.

The festival runs Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Little Sisters of the Poor on Michaels Road at Three Chopt Road. Food ranges in price from $1 to $12.

For more information click here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.