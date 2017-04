RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department practiced their jump roping skills.

The officers received a lesson from “Jumpstarz Jump Rope Lessons.” They offer lessons for groups of 25 people per class.

It looks like the officers had a blast learning how to jump rope.

