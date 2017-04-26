‘Reason to Hope’ breakfast raises awareness and money for Alzheimer’s

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — Glen Allen High School student Kalista Pepper’s voice broke as she recalled special moments with her grandfather who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease a few years ago.

Pepper was just one speaker who shared the impact of the progressive, degenerative disorder on families at this morning’s Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Richmond ‘Reason to Hope’ breakfast.

She stood alongside her school’s principal, Dr. Gwen Miller, who is also now coping with the diagnosis in her own father.

The two discussed an effort at Glen Allen High School to get more young people educated about the disease and inspired to take action.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney spoke about his grandmother’s battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She had raised him, and the last meaningful moment he remembered the two of them having was his high school graduation.

Once Stoney started college at James Madison University, he said his grandmother’s condition “declined rapidly,” as Alzheimer’s took over the woman who had been so strong throughout her life.

The Alzheimer’s Association reports the disease is the sixth leading cause of death in Virginia. In 2017, an estimated 140,000 people aged 65 and older across the Commonwealth are living with Alzheimer’s.

Today’s Reason to Hope breakfast raised $125,000 for programs, support and research funded by the Alzheimer’s Association.

This year 8News is once again teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Association to raise awareness and money for the cause. Stay with us for updates over the next several months for ways you can get involved in the fight.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.